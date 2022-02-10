Randall runners ink commitment to Amarillo College cross country

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders cross country program celebrated college signing day for three runners on Wednesday. They all inked their National Letter of Intent to Amarillo College’s inaugural roster.

The Lady Raiders honored Ariyah Gomez and captain Romie Rubio as they inked their commitment to AC.

”It’s just super exciting. I love running, so especially since I was wanting to go to AC from the beginning for the academic reasons,” Rubio. “Running at AC with my teammates is the cherry on top of everything else.”

Gomez and Rubio helped their team finish sixth at state in UIL 5A the past two seasons.

“It’s crazy that we’re all doing it together since we’ve grown together in high school and we get to do it in college,” said Gomez. “See what college brings us now and it’s going to be great.”

Randall’s regional qualifier Isael Giron also signed with the Badgers. All three are excited to continue running together at AC.

“I think it’s exciting to be part of the first group that goes to AC to run for them,” said Giron. “I feel like I can motivate others on the team and I think Coach Hargrove liked the determination in me and the discipline in me.”

Amarillo College’s three newest signees now total five Randall Runners on the inaugural roster.

