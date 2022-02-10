Kids Inc. receives $6 million donation for outdoor venue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Inc made two announcements today involving a planned sports complex in South Amarillo including $6 million in donations and a name for the outdoor venue.

President and CEO Jimmy Lackey highlighted the donations of $2 million from Caviness Beef Packers, $2 million from Amarillo National Bank and $2 million from an anonymous source.

The non profit youth sports group expects the first of two phases to cost about $30 million.

It will be called Rockrose Sports Park reflecting the name of the real estate development company that donated land for it.

