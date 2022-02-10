Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Kids Inc. receives $6 million donation for outdoor venue

Kids, Inc. unveils plans for multi-sport athletic complex (Source: Kids, Inc.)
Kids, Inc. unveils plans for multi-sport athletic complex (Source: Kids, Inc.)(Kids, Inc.)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Inc made two announcements today involving a planned sports complex in South Amarillo including $6 million in donations and a name for the outdoor venue.

President and CEO Jimmy Lackey highlighted the donations of $2 million from Caviness Beef Packers, $2 million from Amarillo National Bank and $2 million from an anonymous source.

The non profit youth sports group expects the first of two phases to cost about $30 million.

It will be called Rockrose Sports Park reflecting the name of the real estate development company that donated land for it.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people killed in head-on collision near Adrian
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo City Council passes incentive to bring Buc-ee’s to Amarillo
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
David Kimball
Amarillo police looking for wanted felon after short pursuit through south Washington
Carson County drug bust ($1.6 million)
Man charged after DPS reports finding about $1.6 million of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County

Latest News

David Valdez
U.S. Marshals Service arrests Clovis murder suspect in Oklahoma City
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting near southwest 7th Avenue this afternoon.
Amarillo police investigating a shooting near downtown
Michael Mims
Fentanyl found during traffic stop near Stratford, court document says
A West Texas A&M Assistant Professor has entered a not guilty plea for three counts of...
WT Assistant Professor pleads not guilty to violating Endangered Species Act