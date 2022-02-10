Hiker rescued after fall near Lighthouse Rock Trail in PDC

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First responders rescued an injured hiker near the Lighthouse Rock Trail in Palo Duro Canyon Wednesday.

Officials said there were indicators the 25-year-old man fell from critical heights, so Lifestar was dispatched to the scene.

After locating the hiker, the helicopter landed near Capital Peak,

Rescues teams reached the hiker and determined the fall was not critical. He was then transported by ground to BSA hospital for evaluation.

Randall County FD, Canyon FD, BSA-EMS and Texas Parks & Wildlife assisted in the rescue.

