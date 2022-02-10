Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Hiker rescued after fall near Lighthouse Rock Trail in PDC

Lifestar Helicopter at the scene
Lifestar Helicopter at the scene(Randall County FD)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First responders rescued an injured hiker near the Lighthouse Rock Trail in Palo Duro Canyon Wednesday.

Officials said there were indicators the 25-year-old man fell from critical heights, so Lifestar was dispatched to the scene.

After locating the hiker, the helicopter landed near Capital Peak,

Rescues teams reached the hiker and determined the fall was not critical. He was then transported by ground to BSA hospital for evaluation.

Randall County FD, Canyon FD, BSA-EMS and Texas Parks & Wildlife assisted in the rescue.

