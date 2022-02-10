Fentanyl found during traffic stop near Stratford, court document says

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A federal grand jury indicted a man Wednesday for having enough fentanyl to cause prosecutors to say it was for selling rather than personal use.

According to court documents, around Jan. 20, Michael Robert Mims was arrested after officials found 10 individual bags containing blue pills under the rear driver side seat of the vehicle.

A court complaint says Michael Mims confessed to picking up the drugs in Arizona for delivery to Wisconsin.

According to street value estimates, the fentanyl is worth $170,000.

