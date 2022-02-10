Eastridge Mission Center prepares for Kingdom Seniors program to provide elders food

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Eastridge Mission Center is kicking off it’s Kingdom Seniors program next Monday to provide elders food.

Volunteers will hand deliver hot meals each weekday to seniors living in the neighborhood.

COVID-19 alerted the center to recognize the need to help seniors who are unable to go outside.

They had a large number of volunteers who delivered to everyone in the neighborhood during quarantine, now they’re looking for referrals.

“The challenge with that is finding the seniors that we can take meals to,” said Mike Garman, director of the mission center. “We know that they’re in the Eastridge area.”

They’re asking for community help in getting referral’s because they’re getting little feedback on social media.

“In particular in the Eastridge neighborhood, there’s a lot of barriers,” said Maribel Sotelo, Kid’s Cafe director at the High Plains Food Bank. “Language, culture, different food types, we can boil it down to nitty gritty details that kind of stop us from reaching out for help, or to just say ‘Hey I don’t have anything to eat.’”

Once they reach an acceptable amount of seniors to serve, the center has more additions they want to bring to the program.

“We will offer them the opportunity to receive the monthly food boxes,” said Garman. “The stipulation for that is they have to be sixty and over, and meet some financial criteria. We will also supplement that with our fresh vegetables from our garden during the growing season.”

To refer someone for this program you can call Garman at 806-433-8668.

You can also call the Eastridge Mission Center at 806-383-9521.

