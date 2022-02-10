Doppler Dave Tracks Weekend Weather Changes

Our quiet and nice weather pattern will begin changing tomorrow as a cold front sweeps into our region. The calm conditions will be replaced with a blustery north wind gusting near 40 mph at times tomorrow afternoon. Fortunately, temperatures will likely be in the upper 50s for most of the afternoon, but will be quickly turning cool by evening. We will then track an upper level feature that will bring a brief chance of light snow to the area during the overnight hours prior to Saturday morning. At this time it looks like only a dusting of snow for Amarillo, but perhaps up to an inch near the New Mexico border. Skies will then clear for Saturday with highs in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.