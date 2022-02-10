Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Amarillo restaurants expect busy weekend due to Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day

By Taylor Mitchell
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With a big weekend ahead for Amarillo restaurants because of the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day, business owners are getting prepared for the big rush.

The last couple of years have been abnormal for restaurants because of COVID-19. Restaurants faced staffing shortages, limited capacity, supply shortages and more.

This year, it’s finally looking like a normal Valentine’s Day paired with a big day for restaurants with the Super Bowl falling the day before.

Some restaurants in Amarillo said this is an important weekend for their business.

“It’s going to be a smashing weekend because I don’t remember in a long time having both events back to back,” said Steven Garcia, partner at Calico County and President of Panhandle Restaurant Association.

Garcia says last year the winter storm that hit Amarillo fell the weekend before Valentine’s Day, which caused many reservation cancellations for several restaurants around the area.

“Last year Valentine’s Day, the weather put a damper on it,” said Chris Hazel, general manager at Macaroni Joes. “Which, it was something we were really looking forward to coming out of the year that we had.”

This year, restaurant owners say things are looking up.

“Those temperatures being warm, people become more active so we’re expecting a great day,” said Garcia.

For some restaurants, Valentine’s Day is the biggest day of the year.

“This is the busiest time of the year for us. Especially Valentine’s Day being the busiest day of the year for us,” said Hazel.

Some challenges the restaurant business has been facing are the increase in food prices and staffing shortages for some restaurants around town.

“Especially with the current food markets which you’ve probably noticed when you go to the grocery store, everything a lot more expensive,” said Jimmy Rodgers, managing partner of Las Brisas Southwest Steakhouse. ”Being able to capitalize on a really big weekend really helps you cover the expenses of operating your business.”

Restaurants of course urge you to not wait until the last second and get your reservations early.

