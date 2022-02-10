Amarillo police investigating a shooting near downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting near southwest 7th Avenue this afternoon.

According to officials, today at around 3:29 p.m., Amarillo police officials were called near southwest 7th Avenue on a shooting.

One man was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.

A second man has been detained.

The investigation is still ongoing.

