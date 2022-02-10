Amarillo High and Tascosa qualify for UIL 5A girls basketball playoffs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL girls high school basketball regular season is over and two Amarillo ISD schools advanced to 5A playoffs starting early next week, No. 5 Amarillo High and Tascosa.

The AHS Lady Sandies tipoff Bi-District with Lubbock Coronado. Last season, Amarillo High was eliminated from playoffs in a second round upset by Canutillo, falling 60-59 in overtime. That loss stings and the veterans are hungry to make a deeper run.

”They’ve got a really good post player. They’ve got a really good guard that can really shoot it and score, so as far as matchup goes we’ve got Briley and we’ve got McKenzie that matchup hopefully with their big,” said Jeff Williams, Amarillo High girls basketball head coach. “You’ve got to rebound and you’ve got to defend, so those are things that I think we can do well against them and maybe pose some problems and give them some problems.”

Lubbock Coronado and Amarillo High tipoff their Bi-District matchup on Monday at 6 p.m. at Plainview High School.

The Tascosa Lady Rebels advanced to playoffs after their win against Palo Duro Tuesday night. Their young roster has only four players with postseason experience and in District play the Lady Rebels averaged 43 rebounds per game. Despite their lack of height, Tascosa makes up for it in their physicality and speed.

The Lady Rebels must bring their best against the No. 7 Lubbock Cooper Lady Pirates, a team that they haven’t matched with in two years. This season Cooper went undefeated in District plays, and so far has only lost four games.

”They have a little bit different philosophy. They’re very good outside shooters,” said Betsy Baughman, Tascosa girls basketball head coach. “They have some three-point and they also attack the basket on that dribble handoff and do a good job with that, but I think we can get some stops with it and we’re quick enough to close out to those shooters.”

Tascosa and Lubbock Cooper meet up in Hereford on Monday at 6:30 p.m. for the Bi-District round of playoffs.

