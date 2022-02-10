Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Amarillo Bombers FC to host youth soccer camp before facing Barracudas FC

Kickoff set for Saturday, February 12 at 7 p.m.
By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Bombers FC (3-4) is back home in the Civic Center this Saturday. The Bombers are coming off a home win last week against Colorado Inferno FC.

The Bombers sit third in the MASL 2 Midwest and they’ll host the top team in the West, the undefeated RGV Barracudas. Amarillo has lost two back-to-back road games to the Barracudas this season, but they almost won the second match falling short 10-8.

“You can tell they have players that have played a while,” said Jose Chavez, Bombers goalkeeper. “They know their system. The way they attack they include the goalkeeper a lot, so hopefully we’re trying to take that away. We did a lot of that in our second game which was a lot closer.”

Since then the Bombers have made a few roster additions. Plus, Palo Duro Dons junior Jaime Carrillo will get his first shot this season at the Barracudas.

“We’re pretty fast. We have a lot of technical players like Vitor,” said Carrillo, Bombers midfielder/forward. “Two guys from Chihuahua that barely came and they’re really good and fast. It will be fun watching them play against Barracudas.”

The Bombers and Barracudas kickoff on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Amarillo Civic Center.

