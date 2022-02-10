1 person dead, 2 with critical injuries after crash near Asarco plant
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First responders reacted to a wreck on State Highway 136 near the Asarco plant Thursday afternoon in which one person died.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Cindy Barkley said the crash happened about 3:35 this afternoon, involving two SUVs.
One person has been killed and two people had to be taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.