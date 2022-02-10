1 person dead, 2 with critical injuries after crash near Asarco plant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First responders reacted to a wreck on State Highway 136 near the Asarco plant Thursday afternoon in which one person died.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Cindy Barkley said the crash happened about 3:35 this afternoon, involving two SUVs.

One person has been killed and two people had to be taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

PCFR is working a major multi vehicle accident at SH 136 near Asarco. Please avoid the area if possible and seek an alternate route if you are traveling to Fritch or Borger. Posted by Potter County Fire-Rescue on Thursday, February 10, 2022

