SBDC to hold free webinar on employee recruitment and retention
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Small Business Development Center of Texas Tech will hold a free webinar on employee recruitment and retention tomorrow.
The webinar begins at 9:30 a.m. and registration should be completed online before the event.
During the webinar, the best ways to recruit new talent and ways to retain good employees will be discussed.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.