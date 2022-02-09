Randall upsets Plainview, Lady Raiders finish second in District, Tascosa and Dalhart Advance

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school girls basketball concluded District play on Tuesday while the boys have three games to go. Tascosa’s win over Palo Duro and Caprock’s loss to Amarillo High punched the Lady Rebels ticket to the playoffs. Randall Lady Raiders defeat Plainview to clinch No. 2 seed.

In District 1-3A girls hoops Dalhart earned a much needed 44-38 win over Highland Park to secure the No. 4 seed.

GIRLS SCORES DISTRICT 3-5A

Plainview 80, Randall 64

Palo Duro 47, Tascosa 74

#5 Amarillo High 69, Caprock 30

BOYS SCORES DISTRICT 3-5A

Plainview 51, Randall 61

Palo Duro 71, Tascosa 44

No. 4 Amarillo High 65, Caprock 39

