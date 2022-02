AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Fire Department has responded to the scene of a semi-truck with a ruptured diesel tank in the area of Camp Don Harrington on FM 1541.

Crews are working to clean up the diesel spill.

Those traveling in the area should expect lane closures.

TxDOT has been requested for assistance.

