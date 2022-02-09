Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Pantex accepting applications for STEM Classroom Grant

(kfda)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex is accepting applications from teachers and school administrators for STEM classroom grants.

Consolidated Nuclear Security, manager of Pantex, is sponsoring the $1,000 grants for science, technology, engineering and mathematics classrooms in the area.

Grants are designated for grads K-12 and aim to advance STEM activities in the classroom and help develop a future workforce for Pantex.

Both public and private school teachers and school administrators in the following counties may apply: Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Childress, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hall, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher and Wheeler.

Application information is available online and applications will be accepted through February 25, 2022.

Pantex staff will evaluate applications and make recommendations for grant allocations. Five grants of $1,000 will be made payable to the individual school and given to the teacher or administrator in accordance with school protocol.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

