No Shakeups Expected

Besides the occasional shift in winds, we haven’t seen any big shakeups in the forecast, and things look to stay that way for at least the immediate future! For your Wednesday, expect what could very well be the best day of the week, with widespread highs in the mid 60s to even low 70s for some places around the Texas panhandle region. To sweeten the pot even more, winds are expected to be light, in the 5-10 mph range, getting close to 15 at their worst. Looking ahead, our next big “shakeup” will be a stronger cold front that drops us into the 40s by Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.