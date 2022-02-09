Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

No Shakeups Expected

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Besides the occasional shift in winds, we haven’t seen any big shakeups in the forecast, and things look to stay that way for at least the immediate future! For your Wednesday, expect what could very well be the best day of the week, with widespread highs in the mid 60s to even low 70s for some places around the Texas panhandle region. To sweeten the pot even more, winds are expected to be light, in the 5-10 mph range, getting close to 15 at their worst. Looking ahead, our next big “shakeup” will be a stronger cold front that drops us into the 40s by Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people killed in head-on collision near Adrian
Image captured at the scene by AFD
Amarillo Fire Department: Woman dies after early-morning house fire
File graphic of an ambulance.
4 dead after crash near New Mexico border
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo City Council plans to discuss addition of Buc-ee’s Travel Center
David Kimball
Amarillo police looking for wanted felon after short pursuit through south Washington

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Quiet Until The Weekend
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks A Minor Front
weather
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Warm & Breezy