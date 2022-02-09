Man facing federal charges after DPS finds about $1.6 million of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS has arrested a man after finding about $1.6 million worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County.
According to officials, at approximately 11:00 a.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2014 Dodge Jeep traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation.
The trooper found 15 plastic-wrapped bundles of cocaine inside a duffel bag in the rear cargo area.
Jose Vejar-Hernandez from Houston, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Vejar-Hernandez was arrested and transported to the Carson County jail.
The drugs were being transported from Los Angeles, to South Carolina.
According to street value estimates, the drugs was worth $1.6 million.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.