Man facing federal charges after DPS finds about $1.6 million of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS has arrested a man after finding about $1.6 million worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County.

According to officials, at approximately 11:00 a.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2014 Dodge Jeep traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation.

The trooper found 15 plastic-wrapped bundles of cocaine inside a duffel bag in the rear cargo area.

Jose Vejar-Hernandez from Houston, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Vejar-Hernandez was arrested and transported to the Carson County jail.

The drugs were being transported from Los Angeles, to South Carolina.

According to street value estimates, the drugs was worth $1.6 million.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

