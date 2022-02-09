Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

High Plains Food Bank receives donation of 37,000 pounds of food, equal to 30,833 meals

The High Plains Food Bank receives a donation of 37,000 pounds of food
The High Plains Food Bank receives a donation of 37,000 pounds of food(kfda)
By Hannah Franklin
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank receives a major donation from the Amarillo Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The church donated 37,000 pounds of beef, pork roast, butter, and cheese to HPFB.

37,000 pounds of food equates to around 30,833 total meals, all being served locally.

High Plains Food Bank Executive Director, Zack Wilson, says that donations like this stock the shelves and help serve the community.

“It always seems like we can never get enough we always need more and when we receive a huge donation like this, yes it’s a lot but it will go out quickly because of the need,” says Wilson.

Lani Hall, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Communications Director helped organize and arrange the donation to the food bank.

“All of this food was processed and packaged in the Salt Lake area. They have a huge warehouse where we can make requests and then they will load up a truck and bring them once they are approved,” says Hall.

Wilson says that with the high demand for meat in the economy it can be very difficult to provide meat products.

“We serve nearly 10,000 households on average a month. They tell us ‘we wish you had more protein and more meat’ says, Wilson.

With the variety of food gifted to the HPFB it gives people the opportunity to make different meals.

“Having fresh products to be able to get into the hands of folks that need it- is truly a blessing and is able to help folks every single day. You can do so much with ground beef, you can do a lot with pork, and then of course some of these side items you can do with butter and cheese baking and cooking,” says Wilson.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints enjoys giving back to organizations like the High Plains Food Bank.

“We really love being able to support the High Plains Food Bank and their efforts because they do such a wonderful community outreach throughout the Panhandle,” says Hall.

For information on how you can donate to the High Plains Food Bank click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people killed in head-on collision near Adrian
Image captured at the scene by AFD
Amarillo Fire Department: Woman dies after early-morning house fire
File graphic of an ambulance.
4 dead after crash near New Mexico border
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo City Council plans to discuss addition of Buc-ee’s Travel Center
David Kimball
Amarillo police looking for wanted felon after short pursuit through south Washington

Latest News

Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
Carson County drug bust ($1.6 million)
Man facing federal charges after DPS finds about $1.6 million of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds Issue Hundreds of “Cease and Desist” Letters Over Unproven COVID Treatment
gigi amarillo level red
Amarillo COVID-19 report for Feb. 9 shows 204 new cases, 18.78% hospitalization rate