High Plains Food Bank receives donation of 37,000 pounds of food, equal to 30,833 meals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank receives a major donation from the Amarillo Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The church donated 37,000 pounds of beef, pork roast, butter, and cheese to HPFB.

37,000 pounds of food equates to around 30,833 total meals, all being served locally.

High Plains Food Bank Executive Director, Zack Wilson, says that donations like this stock the shelves and help serve the community.

“It always seems like we can never get enough we always need more and when we receive a huge donation like this, yes it’s a lot but it will go out quickly because of the need,” says Wilson.

Lani Hall, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Communications Director helped organize and arrange the donation to the food bank.

“All of this food was processed and packaged in the Salt Lake area. They have a huge warehouse where we can make requests and then they will load up a truck and bring them once they are approved,” says Hall.

Wilson says that with the high demand for meat in the economy it can be very difficult to provide meat products.

“We serve nearly 10,000 households on average a month. They tell us ‘we wish you had more protein and more meat’ says, Wilson.

With the variety of food gifted to the HPFB it gives people the opportunity to make different meals.

“Having fresh products to be able to get into the hands of folks that need it- is truly a blessing and is able to help folks every single day. You can do so much with ground beef, you can do a lot with pork, and then of course some of these side items you can do with butter and cheese baking and cooking,” says Wilson.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints enjoys giving back to organizations like the High Plains Food Bank.

“We really love being able to support the High Plains Food Bank and their efforts because they do such a wonderful community outreach throughout the Panhandle,” says Hall.

For information on how you can donate to the High Plains Food Bank click here.

