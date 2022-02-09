Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Doppler Dave Recommends We Enjoy The Calm Weather While It Lasts

By Dave Oliver
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Winds dropped off today as highs reached the low 60s making for a nice february day. We expect more of the same tomorrow as winds remain light and afternoon temps reach near 60 degrees. By Friday, our next cold front will arrive and will stir up a blustery northerly wind. Cooler conditions will then start our weekend with 40s expected on Saturday.

