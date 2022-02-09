Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Amarillo COVID-19 report for Feb. 9 shows 204 new cases, 18.78% hospitalization rate

gigi amarillo level red
gigi amarillo level red
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report for February 9, shows 204 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 18.78% and there are 11,540 active cases.

Today’s report shows 790 new recoveries and four additional death.

There are 12 pending cases with the Amarillo Public Health Department.

This is the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health COVID-19 Report Card for Wednesday, February 9, 2022. For the...

Posted by City of Amarillo, Texas on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

