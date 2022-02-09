Amarillo COVID-19 report for Feb. 9 shows 204 new cases, 18.78% hospitalization rate
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report for February 9, shows 204 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 18.78% and there are 11,540 active cases.
Today’s report shows 790 new recoveries and four additional death.
There are 12 pending cases with the Amarillo Public Health Department.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.