100 Club of the Texas Panhandle helping purchase safety equipment for Amarillo Fire Department

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department will be receiving a check from the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle to purchase safety equipment for the crew.

After sending the 100 Club a list of needs, their board voted on and approved purchasing 21 ballistic vests and 20 helmets.

“This purchase will double the amount of protective equipment we have on hand in case our response to a hostile incident were to ever occur,” said the release.

The 100 Club is also buying a Roll N Rack hose rolling system for the department.

The device can be taken to large scenes to help the firefighters return service more efficiently.

The Roll N Rack equipment will also help expedite the annual hose testing process which includes service testing for the inventory of several miles of firehouse.

“The Amarillo Fire Department would like to give a huge ‘thank-you’ to each of the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle board members for their financial support, concern for life safety, and for their dedication to the first-responders of the Texas Panhandle,” said the release.

