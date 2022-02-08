Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

White House: Company to manufacture electric vehicle charging stations in Tennessee

On Tuesday the Biden administration announced the company, Tritium, plans to build a manufacturing facility in Tennessee. (Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The White House is praising an Australian company that has committed to making electric vehicle charging stations in the U.S.

On Tuesday the Biden administration announced the company, Tritium, plans to build a manufacturing facility in Lebanon, Tennessee.

The company said it expects to create more than 500 new jobs over the next five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said.

“Somebody has to make the electrical vehicle charging stations, and we want those made here in America. So this particular announcement is really groundbreaking,” said Mitch Landrieu, White House senior advisor and infrastructure coordinator.

The company is planning to build 30,000 electrical vehicle charging stations per year at peak capacity, the state said.

Landrieu said that on Tuesday, President Joe Biden, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will announce “$5 billion to begin the process of putting 500,000 charging stations across America.

“But we want those charging stations made in America. We want them with America products. And today is the start of actually manufacturing those here at home.”

The White House has proposed using $7 billion from the infrastructure law to pay for building a network of electric vehicle charging stations.

Biden also wants half the vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2030 to be electric or hybrid.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

File graphic of an ambulance.
4 dead after crash near New Mexico border
4 people killed in head-on collision near Adrian
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo City Council plans to discuss addition of Buc-ee’s Travel Center
Police sirens
Man escaped after 3-mile pursuit with Clovis police
Image captured at the scene by AFD
Amarillo Fire Department: Woman dies after early-morning house fire

Latest News

The government website ChildTaxCredit.gov is photographed on a computer screen Monday, Jan. 24,...
Money on the table: Child credit funds available via tax returns
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Dept. announces $3.6B cryptocurrency seizure, 2 arrests
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Teen arrested in murder probe that led to fatal SWAT raid in Minneapolis
Amir Locke's family speaks after he was killed in a raid using a no-knock warrant in Minneapolis.
Amir Locke's parents look for end of no-knock warrants
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded a researcher at the Texas Tech University...
TTUHSC researcher awarded $2.8 million grant for research on rare form of cancer