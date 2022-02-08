Wesley Community Center starts classroom library project to promote early literacy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wesley Community Center partnered with the Leaders Readers Network to receive 11 mini libraries to promote early literacy.

The books cover culturally relevant material and are offered in multiple languages for the diverse student body the Wesley Community Center Serves.

“Representation is important with the books because it helps children build a sense of value and a sense of character,” said J’lee Judd, children’s program director at the Wesley Community Center. “Sometimes they can relate more to the character in the book because they look like the character in the book. Sometime’s they relate more to a book because it describes their culture they celebrate at home.”

The partnership now provides teachers opportunities to teach diversity, equity, and inclusion in the classroom without relying on old curriculum plans.

Lesson plans are being provided with the books for teachers to complete new exercises and activities with students.

“It’s kind of teaching the same thing year after year, but with new materials that have different main characters in them, it kind of helps us promote different types of stuff into our curriculum,” said Judd.

A future step the project wants to work on includes having a system for parents to take the books home with their children.

“It’s really important for this community, we want families to read together, we want to support teachers as they develop their students love of learning and reading,” said Chris McGilvery, executive director of the Leader Reader’s Network.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.