Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Warm & Breezy

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front is set to roll in for your Tuesday, however it won’t have much of an impact on the forecast other than winds. For today, expect mostly sunny skies, and even warmer temperatures than what we saw on Monday, with highs reaching into the 60s for most of the area. With the aforementioned front, winds will turn out of the north in the mid-morning hours at around 15-25 mph for most of the day, keeping our forecast from being too perfect! We’ll keep this warming trend up for most of the week with 50s-60s expected every day but Saturday, where a sharper cool down is in store for us.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File graphic of an ambulance.
4 dead after crash near New Mexico border
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo City Council plans to discuss addition of Buc-ee’s Travel Center
Police sirens
Man escaped after 3-mile pursuit with Clovis police
1 man is dead after a single vehicle crash in N. Amarillo
Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Mild Week Ahead
weather
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Quiet Outlook
Adrian's Work Week Outlook 2-6-22
Adrian's Work Week Outlook 2-6-22