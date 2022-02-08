Warm & Breezy

A cold front is set to roll in for your Tuesday, however it won’t have much of an impact on the forecast other than winds. For today, expect mostly sunny skies, and even warmer temperatures than what we saw on Monday, with highs reaching into the 60s for most of the area. With the aforementioned front, winds will turn out of the north in the mid-morning hours at around 15-25 mph for most of the day, keeping our forecast from being too perfect! We’ll keep this warming trend up for most of the week with 50s-60s expected every day but Saturday, where a sharper cool down is in store for us.

