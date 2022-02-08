Viewers Choice Awards 2022
United Supermarket donates 1,000 pairs of socks to Salvation Army of Amarillo

United Supermarkets donates 1,000 pairs of socks to Salvation Army of Amarillo through Pears...
United Supermarkets donates 1,000 pairs of socks to Salvation Army of Amarillo through Pears for Pairs initiative(United Family)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today, United Supermarkets donated 1,000 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army of Amarillo.

This is the third year the United Family has helped make this donation to the Salvation Army in Amarillo.

The donation stems from a program called “Pears for Pairs,” also known as Apples and Pears on a Mission.

Over the fall months of 2021, a portion of the proceeds from the purchase of Rainier Fruit pears and apples went to purchasing socks to donate to organizations that support the homeless community.

“For some, a new pair of socks can make a world of difference,” said Joseph Bunting, produce business director for the United Family. “That’s why we are so grateful to once again partner with Rainer Fruits to do this program. We are also thankful to our guests for participating and helping us raise the funds for the socks.”

Thanks to United Family guests and Rainier Fruit, a total of 5,000 pairs of socks will be donated to charitable organizations across the state of Texas.

