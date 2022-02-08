Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

TTUHSC researcher awarded $2.8 million grant for research on rare form of cancer

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded a researcher at the Texas Tech University...
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded a researcher at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center a $2.8 million grant for a project to investigate new therapy targets for a rare form of cancer. (Source: TTUHSC)(TTUHSC | TTUHSC)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded a researcher at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center a $2.8 million grant for a project to investigate new therapy targets for a rare form of cancer.

Magdalena Karbowniczek, M.D., Ph.D., a professor of immunotherapeutics and biotechnology at the TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, received the four-year grant to better understand the role of extracellular vesicles in the spread and progression of the rare form of cancer.

The rare form of cancer, Pulmonary lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM) affects up to eight of every 1 million women of reproductive age worldwide. Currently, there are about 1,500 confirmed case in the United States.

“We hope that through studies funded by this grant we will be able to identify new therapeutic targets, and that knowledge gained through this work will be instrumental for the development of new therapies for LAM patients,” Karbowniczek said.

NIH could extend the grant up to five years and around $2.5 million based on the study’s progress and availability of funds.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File graphic of an ambulance.
4 dead after crash near New Mexico border
4 people killed in head-on collision near Adrian
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo City Council plans to discuss addition of Buc-ee’s Travel Center
Police sirens
Man escaped after 3-mile pursuit with Clovis police
Image captured at the scene by AFD
Amarillo Fire Department: Woman dies after early-morning house fire

Latest News

Eric Haley donates much needed O- blood at Coffee Memorial Blood Center
Donors at Coffee Memorial Blood Center can win a weekend getaway
Library book shelf
Canyon and Amarillo libraries receive Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Awards
Tascosa High School wins first place in TxDOT PSA competition
Image captured at the scene by AFD
Amarillo Fire Department: Woman dies after early-morning house fire