Tascosa High School wins first place in TxDOT PSA competition

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A number of area high schools placed in a PSA competition sponsored by TxDOT, including a first place win by a team at Tascosa High School.

High school students from the top 17 counties of the Texas Panhandle were asked to submit compelling PSAs representing the dangers of underage, impaired driving.

The competition is part of Project Celebration, a combination of education and lock-in events conducting by educators and parents to help keep students safe and alcohol-free, especially during school related celebrations like prom or graduation.

Mini-grants are awarded annually by TxDOT to sponsor Project Celebration events, and funds can be used for prom or graduation activities that focus on alcohol-free entertainment, food and prizes.

“By adding the PSA competition to the grant application criteria, we engaged students and gave them the opportunity to actually learn the dangers brought on by underaged drinking and driving,” says LaViza Matthews, traffic safety specialist with TxDOT’s Amarillo District. “Once the students know the facts, it makes it much harder for them to ignore the dangers, so hopefully this will help move the needle in the right direction.”

Each school that entered the PSA competition received Project Celebration funding.

In the Amarillo area, Tascosa High School placed first and was awarded a grant of $2,000. Their PSA was then entered into a state-wide competition and featured on TxDOT’s social media platforms.

Palo Duro High School placed second on the local level, receiving a grant of $1,500 followed by Groom High School and their grant of $1,250.

Other participating TX Panhandle schools include Canyon, Claude, Gruver and White Deer. Each received $750 for their prom or graduation celebrations.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.