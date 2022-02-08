Viewers Choice Awards 2022
San Jacinto Christian Academy’s Audrey Lane signs with WTAMU Track and Field

Reigning TAPPS 3A Track Athlete of the Year
San Jacinto Christian Academy celebrated senior Audrey Lane’s official commitment to West Texas...
San Jacinto Christian Academy celebrated senior Audrey Lane’s official commitment to West Texas A&M Track and Field on Tuesday.(SOURCE: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - San Jacinto Christian Academy celebrated senior Audrey Lane’s official commitment to West Texas A&M Track and Field on Tuesday.

Lane is the reigning TAPPS 3A Track Athlete of the Year and a Patriots captain. Last year at state she led the sprint relay to a silver medal, finished second in the 100 meter dash, placed third in the 200 meters, fourth in the long jump and fourth in triple jump.

Now Lane is excited to join WT’s dominant track and field program and stay close to home.

”It was very important to me because I wanted to stay home and stay with my community and more importantly my friends and my family because they were with me from the start,” said Lane. “I just think it’s really great that I get to have the opportunity in competing for them and just the things that I can do just to help them be a better track program.”

Lane will start out jumping long and triple for the Lady Buffs. Then she’ll get a chance to compete for a sprinters spot.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

