Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Palo Duro upsets Amarillo High in thriller, Lady Sandies shutout Lady Dons

By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - UIL high school kicked off District 3-5A boys soccer with a very competitive matchup between the No. 9 Amarillo High Sandies and Palo Duro Dons. PD upset the Sandies 3-2. Prior to that game, the Lady Sandies shutout the Lady Dons 11-0.

GOALS SCORED BOYS:

Amarillo High - Samuel Newman and Braeden Williamson

Palo Duro - Emiliano Gutierrez, Angel Sanchez and Jaime Carrillo

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File graphic of an ambulance.
4 dead after crash near New Mexico border
1 man is dead after a single vehicle crash in N. Amarillo
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo City Council plans to discuss addition of Buc-ee’s Travel Center
Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas
Police sirens
Man escaped after 3-mile pursuit with Clovis police

Latest News

The Panhandle welcomed Olympic wrestling gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock. Plainview honored...
Olympic gold medalist and Wayland Baptist alum Mensah-Stock receives warm Panhandle welcome
6-foot-5 wide receiver Jayden Slater signed his National Letter of Intent to Lamar University.
Boys Ranch’s Jayden Slater signs to play DI football at Lamar University
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE Shawn Moran
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE Shawn Moran
VIDEO: Palo Duro upsets Amarillo High in thriller, Lady Sandies shutout Lady Dons