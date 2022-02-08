Palo Duro upsets Amarillo High in thriller, Lady Sandies shutout Lady Dons
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - UIL high school kicked off District 3-5A boys soccer with a very competitive matchup between the No. 9 Amarillo High Sandies and Palo Duro Dons. PD upset the Sandies 3-2. Prior to that game, the Lady Sandies shutout the Lady Dons 11-0.
GOALS SCORED BOYS:
Amarillo High - Samuel Newman and Braeden Williamson
Palo Duro - Emiliano Gutierrez, Angel Sanchez and Jaime Carrillo
