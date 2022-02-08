Palo Duro upsets Amarillo High in thriller, Lady Sandies shutout Lady Dons

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - UIL high school kicked off District 3-5A boys soccer with a very competitive matchup between the No. 9 Amarillo High Sandies and Palo Duro Dons. PD upset the Sandies 3-2. Prior to that game, the Lady Sandies shutout the Lady Dons 11-0.

GOALS SCORED BOYS:

Amarillo High - Samuel Newman and Braeden Williamson

Palo Duro - Emiliano Gutierrez, Angel Sanchez and Jaime Carrillo

Lasy Sandies start district with a big win over Palo Duro, 11-0!

Goal scorers:

Lilly Cook ⚽️⚽️⚽️

Lily Sobey ⚽️⚽️

Nicole Gray ⚽️⚽️

Sam Wilhelm ⚽️⚽️

Alyssa Jennings

Ellery Craighead



Assists:

Lily Sobey x3

Lilly Cook x3

Brooklyn Bundy x2

Sam Wilhelm #KTA #BlowSandBlow — AHS Lady Sandies Soccer (@ladysandiessocc) February 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.