Olympic gold medalist and Wayland Baptist alum Mensah-Stock receives warm Panhandle welcome

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle welcomed Olympic wrestling gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock. Plainview honored her with a billboard and keys to the city since she is a Wayland Baptist University alum.

The WBU two-time National Champion (2015, 2017) and 2019 World Champion received the keys to the city of Plainview and found her face and name on a billboard entering the city. Her Olympic accomplishment at 28-years-old finished in dominating fashion at the Tokyo Games by beating Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria by a score of 4-1.

Mensah-Stock left this message for young wrestlers.

”Put God first and just make sure you keep having fun and that you are working hard and you just respect those that you come across because people remember how you make them feel. Just treat people with respect and love them. That honestly got me to where I’m at today, so that’s my message to you guys.”

Mensah-Stock became the second American woman to win a wrestling gold medal after Helen Maroulis in 2016.

