March of Dimes announces ambassador and revenue chair member in preparation for March for Babies campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - March of Dimes announces local ambassador family and revenue chair.

This year the Smith family is named the Amarillo March for Babies Ambassador Family.

Kenja Purkey, March of Dimes Chair of the Executive Leadership team and Marketing Director at The People’s Federal Credit Union will represent The People’s Federal Credit Union to lead Amarillo 2022 campaign.

The Smith family and Purkey will help raise awareness and raise funds for the March of Dimes.

Nick and Chelsea Smith are the parents of 8-year-old Talyon Smith who was born extremely preterm.

Talyon was delivered at 24 weeks, weighing only one pound and 12 ounces.

“He was the most fragile human being we had ever seen but he was beyond perfect and beautiful,” says Chelsea.

The Smith family spent 122 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) with Talyon.

“It was terrifying, we didn’t know if Talyon was going to make it past day three, they told us over and over that he wasn’t going to make it past the 73-hour mark of life,” says Chelsea.

He spent the first months of life battling respiratory distress syndrome (RDS), bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPS), retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), anemia, and more.

“He is now a happy, healthy, and beyond rotten little boy. He is obsessed with dirt bikes, monster trucks, and anything else that goes fast. You can only imagine how spoiled he truly is. Talyon is our only child so the whole pregnancy and NICU experience was completely terrifying, but we had no other option but to stay strong and power through whatever obstacles we were thrown” says Chelsea.

Chelsea says that it is an honor to serve as the ambassador family for 2022.

“It feels amazing to be named the 2022 ambassador family, Talyon loves March of Dimes, he tells his friends at school he’s the ambassador. Being the ambassador means that there’s progress on the other side. I was in the NICU with tons of 24-weekers and some didn’t make it and that was absolutely heartbreaking and devastating, it was so scary to watch,” says Chelsea.

The Smith family was announced as the ambassador family for 2020, but due to the global pandemic the March for Babies campaign was virtual and did not allow the family to serve March of Dimes in the same capacity.

“We fully support the March of Dimes and their continued efforts to prevent pre-term labor. If it wasn’t for their knowledge, research, and lifesaving treatments Talyon may not be the healthy child he is today,” says Chelsea.

The community sponsor for March of Babies is The People’s Federal Credit Union.

Purkey explains her involvement with March of Dimes and the imprint it has left on her heart.

“When I came on board to the credit union 15 years ago it was already in our DNA and is something that our credit union did to give back to the community and to raise funds for healthy babies. When it started to impact us personally with Chelsea having her baby so early and we watched as she went through everyday coming into work and running back to the hospital and we saw how hard that was and how hard her and Talyon fought,” says Purkey.

March of Dimes wants to invite the Amarillo community to be a part of the March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement.

The March for Babies fundraiser will be back in-person on May 21, at Thompson Park.

Purkey says that the March for Babies walk has different interactive elements.

“It’s going to be a huge new event at Thompson Park, what’s really cool about it is that they have tents, and it looks like almost a small town and it’s a walk but it’s so much more. There are interactive things that you can do and see and be a part of before and after the walk, so it makes it an entire experience,” says Purkey.

Nancy Zamora, March of Dimes Donor Development Director says that the March for Babies walk will have different ways to involve the community.

“We will have a 5K run starting at 9:00 a.m. in the morning and then our walk will begin at 10:00 a.m. We’ll also have a meal after the walk and we’ll have different activities,” says Zamora.

If you would like to donate but cannot be at the walk there are ways to be involved.

“If you have something going on May 21 and aren’t able to make it to the walk you can participate in ‘sleepwalking’. You can raise money for the March of Dimes March for Babies and not have to attend the event,” says Purkey.

Zamora says that participants who join the March for Babies campaign will be able to take part in a variety of activities, fundraising challenges, and a national celebration later this year.

“We are super excited to be back at Thompson Park and partner with Wonderland Park and have that open as well,” says Zamora.

“Supporting March of Dimes is extremely important for the health and lives of mothers and babies in our community and in the nation,” says Purkey.

