Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Hereford ribbon cutting showcases new 22,500 sqft fieldhouse

Hereford ISD officially cut the ribbon to its new 22,500 sqft Athletic Fieldhouse on Tuesday....
Hereford ISD officially cut the ribbon to its new 22,500 sqft Athletic Fieldhouse on Tuesday. The facility is replacing the original that was built in 1962.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska and Paige Sachse
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Hereford ISD officially cut the ribbon to its new 22,500 sqft Athletic Fieldhouse on Tuesday. The facility is replacing the original that was built in 1962.

”This facility is much larger, we also have our weight room within this facility,” said Sheri Blankenship, Hereford ISD Superintendent. “It just gives opportunity to our community and to our athletes to really benefit from the programs.”

The facility is a much needed upgrade for the Whitefaces that features rooms for athletic training, weight rooms, coaching offices, an indoor turf for all athletic programs and LED lights.

“We are also adding turf for the first time going from natural grass to turf which is a big thing for our community,” said Adam Naron, Hereford Athletic Director and football head coach. “It’s going to allow us to practice on the field and play more sub-varsity games all the way through our junior high. We can host more playoff games and don’t have to worry about what the weather does in the winter time.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File graphic of an ambulance.
4 dead after crash near New Mexico border
4 people killed in head-on collision near Adrian
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo City Council plans to discuss addition of Buc-ee’s Travel Center
Image captured at the scene by AFD
Amarillo Fire Department: Woman dies after early-morning house fire
Police sirens
Man escaped after 3-mile pursuit with Clovis police

Latest News

San Jacinto Christian Academy celebrated senior Audrey Lane’s official commitment to West Texas...
San Jacinto Christian Academy’s Audrey Lane signs with WTAMU Track and Field
VIDEO: APD, NewsChannel 10 and more participated in Special Olympics Texas Polar Plunge
The Amarillo Town Club hosted the 2022 Polar Plunge partnering with Special Olympics Texas -...
APD, NewsChannel 10 and more participated in Special Olympics Texas Polar Plunge
This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week signed her National Letter of...
Amarillo High senior Briley Barnes named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week