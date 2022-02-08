Hereford ribbon cutting showcases new 22,500 sqft fieldhouse

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Hereford ISD officially cut the ribbon to its new 22,500 sqft Athletic Fieldhouse on Tuesday. The facility is replacing the original that was built in 1962.

”This facility is much larger, we also have our weight room within this facility,” said Sheri Blankenship, Hereford ISD Superintendent. “It just gives opportunity to our community and to our athletes to really benefit from the programs.”

The facility is a much needed upgrade for the Whitefaces that features rooms for athletic training, weight rooms, coaching offices, an indoor turf for all athletic programs and LED lights.

“We are also adding turf for the first time going from natural grass to turf which is a big thing for our community,” said Adam Naron, Hereford Athletic Director and football head coach. “It’s going to allow us to practice on the field and play more sub-varsity games all the way through our junior high. We can host more playoff games and don’t have to worry about what the weather does in the winter time.”

