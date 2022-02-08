Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Doppler Dave Tracks A Minor Front

By Dave Oliver
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
After a calm start to the day and a brief warm up to near 60, winds have shifted from the north behind a front with some gusts over 30mph. Other than the blustery change, this front will have minimal impact on our area. Skies will remain clear tonight as we drop into the mid 20s, but winds will diminish quickly overnight. Tomorrow will be bring nice weather with lighter winds but highs back in the low 60 range by afternoon. Mild temps in the 50s will continue Thursday and Friday with our next cold front due in Friday night. It is still early in the game but we may see a brief, but sharp drop in temperatures as we start the weekend and a slight chance for some moisture on Saturday.

