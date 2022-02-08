Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Donors at Coffee Memorial Blood Center can win a weekend getaway

Eric Haley donates much needed O- blood at Coffee Memorial Blood Center
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you donate blood at Coffee Memorial Blood Center, you can earn a chance to win a weekend getaway.

From February 7 until February 13, donors will be eligible to win a two-night stay at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas.

The winner will also receive a $100 food or spa voucher and a $100 Visa gift card to help with travel expenses.

The winner will be selected on Monday, February 14.

In addition to the grand prizes, all successful donors will receive a Kids Inc. Donor Days t-shirt and a guest pass for one free game of bowling at Western Bowl.

To make an appointment, call (806) 331-8833 or click here.

