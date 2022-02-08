Canyon and Amarillo libraries receive Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Awards

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Area Library and Amarillo Public Library were both awarded the Texas Municipal Library Director’s Association Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Award for 2021.

According to a news release, out of 565 public libraries in Texas that applied, only 59 were awarded.

To receive the award, a library must submit any application that shows they exhibit excellence in 10 service areas:

Provide services to underserved populations either through outreach, special programs, collaborations with other libraries or organizations, special classes, special collections, etc. Provide enhanced service to the public during the past year either through increase in service or a change in type of services Provide current marketing materials highlighting basic services and publicity about specific programs the library offers Provide cultural, topical, and educational programming for adults and families Provide literacy support for all ages Conduct a Summer Reading Program; youth, teen and/or adult Invest in collaborative efforts with community organizations Support workforce development Support digital inclusion by providing public internet access, digital literacy training and offering library services online Establish professional staff training to include training opportunities for staff at all levels

To view a full list of winners for 2021 and the awards video, click here.

