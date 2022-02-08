Canyon and Amarillo libraries receive Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Awards
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Area Library and Amarillo Public Library were both awarded the Texas Municipal Library Director’s Association Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Award for 2021.
According to a news release, out of 565 public libraries in Texas that applied, only 59 were awarded.
To receive the award, a library must submit any application that shows they exhibit excellence in 10 service areas:
- Provide services to underserved populations either through outreach, special programs, collaborations with other libraries or organizations, special classes, special collections, etc.
- Provide enhanced service to the public during the past year either through increase in service or a change in type of services
- Provide current marketing materials highlighting basic services and publicity about specific programs the library offers
- Provide cultural, topical, and educational programming for adults and families
- Provide literacy support for all ages
- Conduct a Summer Reading Program; youth, teen and/or adult
- Invest in collaborative efforts with community organizations
- Support workforce development
- Support digital inclusion by providing public internet access, digital literacy training and offering library services online
- Establish professional staff training to include training opportunities for staff at all levels
