APD, NewsChannel 10 and more participated in Special Olympics Texas Polar Plunge

By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:19 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Town Club hosted the 2022 Polar Plunge partnering with Special Olympics Texas - Panhandle Area on Saturday.

The Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics and raises funds for athletes to participate in different sports by providing uniforms, lodging, food and more. Different teams signed up to plunge including APD, AFD and even NewsChannel 10 Sports Director Larissa Liska.

“If you’ve ever been to a Special Olympics even, man these guys work hard at it,” said Sgt. Rudy Montano. “It’s a joy to them and it’s a joy to us and it brings the community together and it really is a good cause.”

If you’d like to donate to the Polar Plunge or to Special Olympics contact Montano from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5812.

