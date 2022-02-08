Amarillo police looking for wanted felon after short pursuit through south Washington

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a man who is a wanted felon after a short pursuit this morning through south Washington.

According to officials, today at around 9:18 a.m., Amarillo officials were called to assist agents from the United States Marshals Service who had attempted to stop a vehicle.

The passenger of the vehicle was believed to be a wanted felon.

The vehicle was first located at I-40 and Ross and the driver refused to stop.

As the vehicle passed SW 34th and south Washington, the passenger jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot.

The driver continued to a home near south Bowie Street where he stopped.

The driver, 38-year-old Jonathan Sundblom, was arrested for Evading in a Vehicle and Hindering Apprehension.

Sundblom was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on his Charges.

The passenger, 38-year-old David Wayne Kimball, was not located.

Kimball has a warrant out of Randall County for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

If you have any information regarding David Kimball, call Amarillo Police Department at (806) 374-4400.

