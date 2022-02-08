Amarillo florists warn customers of price increase for Valentines Day due to flower shortages

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Florists are urging the community to order flowers as soon as possible for Valentine’s day.

With the shortage of flowers, it will cost more to get flowers for your special someone according to Amarillo florist, Jocelyn Mosley who works at Shelton’s Flowers and Gifts as a Floral Designer.

“The price increases a lot, the farms have to increase them on us, their labor increases during that time and they have to make up for that. In many places there is a 30 percent to 40 percent to 50 percent increases on cost of product,” Mosley.

Owner of Scott’s Flowers, Mary Ruth Albracht says that the shortage of flowers directly impacts the cost.

“There is a shortage of flowers and consequently the flowers have gone by about 20 percent along with the vases and freight is up because of the box charges.”

It is recommended to visit with your desired florist to see what flowers are available.

“If you call us and say hey I’ve got this girl she’s real special to me, or hey I got this guy he’s real special to me, we’re going to suggest what we think and we’re going to take care of it,” says Mosley.

Florists want to stress trust and patience with customers during this high demand season.

“I think as a florist the most important thing that the community should know is that we are professionals and we do understand, and we’ve got your back. We all chose this profession for different reasons and specifically all of us chose it because we get the chance to make people smile and we’re not going to take that for granted,” says Mosely.

Albracht even suggests getting flowers on Friday, February 11, instead of February 14, so that there is a guarantee you will be able to give them to others.

“The earlier the better this year Valentine’s Day is on a Monday and that is the worst day of the week because everyone wants it right then and we can only deliver so many and make so many. The sooner you order it the sooner you will be able to get what you actually want,” says Albracht.

Mosely suggests putting in orders early this week to receive them in time for the holiday.

“We are very much suggesting for people to place their order if they want delivery on Valentine’s Day by no later than Wednesday,” says Mosely.

Albracht encourages customers that Scott’s Flowers will continue to make floral arrangements special despite the cost increase.

“If you can call your florist early, please do, with higher prices we can help you pick a flower that won’t make your heart skip a beat, but it will make her heart flutter,” says Albracht.

Owner of Scott’s Flowers, Mary Ruth Albracht, poses with Valentine's Day flowers. (kfda)

Albracht says that with the high demand for flowers for Valentine’s Day it can be hard to guarantee that you will receive your flowers at a certain time in the day.

“We will have 10 to 12 trucks going as fast as we can go, we cannot promise a time, there’s just no way you can possibly promise times on a holiday that’s explosive,” says Albracht.

Both Albracht and Mosely want to let the customers know it is best to directly contact florists instead of relying on an image of a desired bouquet.

“Try not to order online try to get a hold of your florist so you know exactly what they have because there is product that is not available. People will search on the internet or call an 800 flowers number, and all they do is send us the order and they do not know what we have and what we do not have. If you can deal directly with your florist in town you will have so much better satisfaction.” says Albracht.

“Stock pictures are not the thing anymore, you have to trust your florist, let us make something unique that they will never get again or that they never got before,” say Mosely.

Even through flower shortages florists plan to keep the love blooming despite the shortage.

“Be kind to your service industry workers right now especially on this holiday, your florists, your waiters, your jewelers, this is a very stressful time for them and they’re taking time away from their Valentine to make sure that yours gets spoiled,” says Mosely.

“Flowers are God’s way of speaking a language of its own, and it brings joy to people’s hearts I see it every day,” says Albracht.

