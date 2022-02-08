Amarillo Fire Department: Woman dies after early-morning house fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman died after a fire at a home in Amarillo this morning.

AFD firefighters were dispatched at 1:51 a.m. to the home at 3405 S. Hancock Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire showing from the roof and main living area.

Crews found a victim after making entry into the front door.

The person was removed and brought to the awaiting ambulance crew.

Officials said the 84-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s office has ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined.

