Amarillo Fire Department: Woman dies after early-morning house fire
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman died after a fire at a home in Amarillo this morning.
AFD firefighters were dispatched at 1:51 a.m. to the home at 3405 S. Hancock Street.
Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire showing from the roof and main living area.
Crews found a victim after making entry into the front door.
The person was removed and brought to the awaiting ambulance crew.
Officials said the 84-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s office has ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined.
