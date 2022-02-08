Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Amarillo Fire Department: Woman dies after early-morning house fire

Image captured at the scene by AFD
Image captured at the scene by AFD
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman died after a fire at a home in Amarillo this morning.

AFD firefighters were dispatched at 1:51 a.m. to the home at 3405 S. Hancock Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire showing from the roof and main living area.

Crews found a victim after making entry into the front door.

The person was removed and brought to the awaiting ambulance crew.

Officials said the 84-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s office has ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

