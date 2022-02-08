Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Amarillo COVID-19 report for Feb. 8 shows 266 new cases, 4 deaths in Potter and Randall counties

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report for February 8, shows 266 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 18.83% and there are 12,130 active cases.

Today’s report shows 318 new recoveries and four additional death.

There are 5 pending cases with the Amarillo Public Health Department.

This is the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health COVID-19 Report Card for Tuesday, February 8, 2022. For the...

Posted by City of Amarillo, Texas on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

