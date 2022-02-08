Amarillo COVID-19 report for Feb. 8 shows 266 new cases, 4 deaths in Potter and Randall counties
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report for February 8, shows 266 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 18.83% and there are 12,130 active cases.
Today’s report shows 318 new recoveries and four additional death.
There are 5 pending cases with the Amarillo Public Health Department.
