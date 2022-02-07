Texas Tech University of Veterinary Medicine and AAMW announces partnership

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine welcomed its inaugural class in the fall of 2021.

A partnership has been announced between the SVM and the City of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Department.

The partnership will provide veterinary students with educational resources and hands-on, high-quality care of shelter pets.

In addition, the SVM’s presence on the AAMW campus increases AAMW’s medical capabilities.

“This partnership is an incredible opportunity for AAMW,” said AAMW Director Victoria Medley. “We are excited to be partnering with the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine. It will mean so much for the Amarillo community, as well as for the pets in our care. This partnership will pay dividends, as many of these young men and women will one day use the skills they hone here at AAMW to serve the animals and people of the Texas Panhandle, West Texas and the surrounding areas.”

As students progress through their training, their ability to add value to AAMW’s medical operations will increase.

The partnership includes a clinical rotation development program at the AAMW facility:

In their first year, students will provide physical examinations, basic bloodwork, and care at the SVM along with volunteer efforts at the AAMW facility.

In the future, second and third-year students, along with SVM and AAMW instructors, will also provide enhanced care and diagnostics such as advanced imaging, ultrasound, sophisticated bloodwork and testing and necessary surgeries such as spays and neuters.

During their fourth-year rotation, students will work alongside SVM and AAMW instructors on site at the AAMW facility.

