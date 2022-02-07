Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Texas Tech University of Veterinary Medicine and AAMW announces partnership

Animal Magnetism Texas Tech AAMW Announce Partnership
Animal Magnetism Texas Tech AAMW Announce Partnership(AAMW)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine welcomed its inaugural class in the fall of 2021.

A partnership has been announced between the SVM and the City of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Department.

The partnership will provide veterinary students with educational resources and hands-on, high-quality care of shelter pets.

In addition, the SVM’s presence on the AAMW campus increases AAMW’s medical capabilities.

“This partnership is an incredible opportunity for AAMW,” said AAMW Director Victoria Medley. “We are excited to be partnering with the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine. It will mean so much for the Amarillo community, as well as for the pets in our care. This partnership will pay dividends, as many of these young men and women will one day use the skills they hone here at AAMW to serve the animals and people of the Texas Panhandle, West Texas and the surrounding areas.”

As students progress through their training, their ability to add value to AAMW’s medical operations will increase.

The partnership includes a clinical rotation development program at the AAMW facility:

  • In their first year, students will provide physical examinations, basic bloodwork, and care at the SVM along with volunteer efforts at the AAMW facility.
  • In the future, second and third-year students, along with SVM and AAMW instructors, will also provide enhanced care and diagnostics such as advanced imaging, ultrasound, sophisticated bloodwork and testing and necessary surgeries such as spays and neuters.
  • During their fourth-year rotation, students will work alongside SVM and AAMW instructors on site at the AAMW facility.
Caption

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man is dead after a single vehicle crash in N. Amarillo
Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas
First Phase Basic Underwater Demolition/SEALs (BUD/S) candidates conduct physical training...
Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after ‘Hell Week’
Podcaster Joe Rogan apologized on his Instagram account after a video compilation of him using...
Joe Rogan apologizes for racial slurs after video surfaces
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

Latest News

Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
gigi amarillo level red
Amarillo COVID-19 report for Feb. 7 shows 366 new cases, 4 deaths in Potter and Randall counties
Roach Your Ex
Amarillo Zoo will feed a ‘creepy crawly’ named after your ex to a snake