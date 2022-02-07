Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Quiet Outlook

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
After snow became a mostly weekly occurrence in the forecast, things look to be quieting down for this week. For today, expect daytime highs to get back up into the 50s after a small cooldown on Sunday, with pleasantly calm winds out of the west/northwest at only 5-15 mph with sunny skies. This will mark the beginning of a warming trend for this week, likely peaking on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-60s. A series of fronts will work their way through this week, however temperatures won’t be affected much until Saturday, where we could see a sharper cool down.

