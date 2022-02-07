Mild Week Ahead

This week is off to a rather mild start for february and the next few days will bring above normal afternoon temperatures. Cold nights remain in the forecast with lows below freezing, but afternoons will be pleasant. Our next front arrives late tomorrow, but will primarily be a wind maker, kicking up a northerly wind gusting over 30mph. Before the front arrives we should reach near 60 degrees, then fall as we approach the evening. Winds will diminish for Wednesday with highs again near 60. A stronger cold front may be on the horizon by the weekend.

