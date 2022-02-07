Man escaped after 3-mile pursuit with Clovis police

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are looking for a man who escaped a 3-mile long pursuit on January 30.

According to The Eastern New Mexico News, a man driving a white Chevrolet Cavalier on Jan. 30 led police on a 3-mile pursuit through Clovis’ streets.

The man ran through eight stop signs and two red lights before crashing into another vehicle and escaping, according to a Clovis police report released Monday.

No one was seriously injured in the incident.

A man who exited the Cavalier at the crash site told police he knew the driver and had asked him to stop about six times before he was able to jump out of the car.

According to the release, the driver in the other vehicle did not need any medical attention.

The police report stated, the suspect possibly had five active warrants out for his arrest. The suspect is about 23 years old, 5-foot-8 inches tall and 175 pounds.

Clovis police began pursuing the Cavalier at 14th and Thornton streets after learning the vehicle, which had no license plate, had fled from State Police two previous times on Jan. 30.

The report does not indicate how long the pursuit lasted, but stated it covered 2.84 miles.

The pursuit ended when the Cavalier ran the red light at 21st and Mitchell streets where the crash occurred.

“The vehicle then proceeded to drive east bound on 21st St.,” the report stated.

The man who jumped out of the Cavalier told police he did not know where the suspect lived.

