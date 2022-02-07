Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Kids seen playing near rats at San Francisco playground

Some San Francisco parents are concerned about rats congregating at a neighborhood playground. (KGO via CNN Newsource)
By KGO staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - Parents in California are concerned about rodents inhabiting an area where their children play.

Jacob Ortega and his brother chased a white rat Sunday evening at one of the two Civic Center playgrounds in the shadows of San Francisco City Hall.

“We just saw a big white rat there came out twice to look at us, about eight inches long, white, like albino white, and you know pink nose,” said resident Chad Avellai.

That white rat wasn’t alone. Footage captured other rats also in the playground area in the later afternoon hours.

Two more were seen under the chairs Sunday night. And there were several Friday, including one rat seen running under an occupied slide then under the entire play area before jumping into the bushes.

Doctors say it is concerning.

“Rats can transmit quite a few infections,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

UCSF’s Chin-Hong says he wouldn’t stop sending kids to a playground due to rats but hopes their parents use caution.

“No. 1, wash your hands, instruct kids not to put their hands in their mouth after running around after a potentially rat infested area,” he said.

Secondly, know the effects of certain rat illnesses like fever, diarrhea or rash.

City workers said the bushes at these playgrounds used to be trimmed very short but not anymore. The Recreation and Parks Department did not respond to requests for comment.

It’s unclear if traps have been set up or if there are any other plans to get rid of the rats.

Families who spotted some of the rats Sunday could be seen looking for more of the rodents.

“A little disconcerting, especially for the kids,” said dad Javier Posadas. “Hopefully, they can maintain or find some sort of sanitary practices.”

“I think they’re doing the best they can, but they probably need to call an exterminator,” added resident Jeff Paterson.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man is dead after a single vehicle crash in N. Amarillo
Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas
First Phase Basic Underwater Demolition/SEALs (BUD/S) candidates conduct physical training...
Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after ‘Hell Week’
Podcaster Joe Rogan apologized on his Instagram account after a video compilation of him using...
Joe Rogan apologizes for racial slurs after video surfaces
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
Some San Francisco parents are concerned about rats congregating at a neighborhood playground....
Kids seen playing near rats at playground
FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes
The White House is looking to clean up space debris.
White House looks to clean up space debris