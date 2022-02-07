Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Boys Ranch football’s Jayden Slater signs to play DI at Lamar University

6-foot-5 wide receiver Jayden Slater signed his National Letter of Intent to Lamar University.
By Paige Sachse
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 6-foot-5 wide receiver Jayden Slater signed his National Letter of Intent to Lamar University.

This past fall, the senior hauled in 69 receptions for 995 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Playing football in Texas in the Western Athletic Conference is a dream come true.

”I chose Lamar after I went on an official visit. I got to look at the facilities and I thought the facilities were really nice and their academic programs.” Said Slater. “I’ll be playing the Tight End position. They want someone who is tall and fast and I think I am definitely that. Once I get a little bigger and more aggressive, I think I would be a good addition to the team.”

Slater is the first athlete from Boys Ranch to sign DI since 2011.

