Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo Zoo will feed a ‘creepy crawly’ named after your ex to a snake

Roach Your Ex
Roach Your Ex(Amarillo Zoo)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo is selling ‘Roach Your Ex’ videos to raise funds this Valentine’s Day.

Videos will include a staff member feeding the creepy crawly of your choice, named after your ex, to one of the zoo’s snakes.

“Let us help you vent out that frustration and anger,” wrote the Amarillo Zoo. “We will be feeding a cricket, mouse, pinkie mouse, rat or chicken named after your ex to an actual snake!”

Prices vary depending on animal choice, such as $1 for a roach and $20 for a chicken.

To secure a video, purchases are made online.

Dylan Long, visitor service specialist at Amarillo Zoo, recently joined The Chat to discuss what to expect from the videos and how to participate.

Was your ex a creepy crawly? Is your boss a snake? Have a two-faced friend? Let us help you vent out that frustration...

Posted by Amarillo Zoo on Monday, January 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man is dead after a single vehicle crash in N. Amarillo
Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas
First Phase Basic Underwater Demolition/SEALs (BUD/S) candidates conduct physical training...
Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after ‘Hell Week’
Podcaster Joe Rogan apologized on his Instagram account after a video compilation of him using...
Joe Rogan apologizes for racial slurs after video surfaces
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Latest News

Sunday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 2/6
Sunday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 2/6
Adrian's Work Week Outlook 2-6-22
Adrian's Work Week Outlook 2-6-22
As thousands of Russian troops are situated near the border of Ukraine, the U.S. is keeping an...
US, allies keep close watch on Russia
A Maryland officer is being praised for pushing a middle school student out of the way of a car...
GRAPHIC: Officer pushes student out of the way of speeding car