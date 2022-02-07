Amarillo COVID-19 report for Feb. 7 shows 366 new cases, 4 deaths in Potter and Randall counties
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report for February 7, shows 366 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 18.58% and there are 12,186 active cases.
Today’s report shows 1,479 new recoveries and four additional death.
There are 0 pending cases with the Amarillo Public Health Department.
