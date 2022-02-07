Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo COVID-19 report for Feb. 7 shows 366 new cases, 4 deaths in Potter and Randall counties

gigi amarillo level red
gigi amarillo level red
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report for February 7, shows 366 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 18.58% and there are 12,186 active cases.

Today’s report shows 1,479 new recoveries and four additional death.

There are 0 pending cases with the Amarillo Public Health Department.

This is the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health COVID-19 Report Card for Monday, February 7, 2022. For the...

Posted by City of Amarillo, Texas on Monday, February 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man is dead after a single vehicle crash in N. Amarillo
Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas
First Phase Basic Underwater Demolition/SEALs (BUD/S) candidates conduct physical training...
Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after ‘Hell Week’
Podcaster Joe Rogan apologized on his Instagram account after a video compilation of him using...
Joe Rogan apologizes for racial slurs after video surfaces
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

Latest News

Animal Magnetism Texas Tech AAMW Announce Partnership
Texas Tech University of Veterinary Medicine and AAMW announces partnership
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Roach Your Ex
Amarillo Zoo will feed a ‘creepy crawly’ named after your ex to a snake