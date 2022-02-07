Amarillo COVID-19 report for Feb. 7 shows 366 new cases, 4 deaths in Potter and Randall counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report for February 7, shows 366 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 18.58% and there are 12,186 active cases.

Today’s report shows 1,479 new recoveries and four additional death.

There are 0 pending cases with the Amarillo Public Health Department.

