4 dead after crash near New Mexico border

By Kevin Welch
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, TEXAS (KFDA) - DPS officials are investigating a crash the resulted four people dead near the New Mexico border this afternoon.

The crash that killed four people closed eastbound I-40 for about four hours today.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Cindy Barkley said preliminary information shows the accident happened about nine miles inside the New Mexico border just before two this afternoon.

It involved a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle.

There are no ways to detour traffic in that area since the highway has no access roads there.

Truckers reported traffic backed up for miles.

UPDATE Traffic is now open Traffic is backed up at the 10 mile marker Eastboound do to a major multiple vehicle...

Posted by Oldham County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 7, 2022

