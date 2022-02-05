Wranglers to auction Spider-Man jerseys Saturday for Pack the House for Charity Night
Puck drops at 7 p.m. on February, 5
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers are sporting a special Spider-Man jersey for their two-day challenge against the Wichita Falls Warriors. The jerseys will be sold in a silent auction on Saturday to raise money for the non-profit with the most people in attendance.
The non-profit will receive $2,500 and the rest of the proceeds will go to girls hockey in the Amarillo Hockey Association.
Current standings as of 11a.m. on Saturday
7th place - Big Brothers Big Sisters
6th place - Crime Stoppers
5th place - Hope & Healing Place
4th place - Kids Inc
3rd place - PCHEA
2nd place - AMBUCS
1st place - Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association
It’s not too late to purchase tickets to help a charity! Visit the Pack the House for Charity Night page and mention the charity of your choice when prompted.
