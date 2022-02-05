Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Wranglers to auction Spider-Man jerseys Saturday for Pack the House for Charity Night

Puck drops at 7 p.m. on February, 5
The Amarillo Wranglers are auctioning Spiderman jerseys on Saturday to raise money for local...
The Amarillo Wranglers are auctioning Spiderman jerseys on Saturday to raise money for local non-profit and girls hockey.(SOURCE: WRANGLERS)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers are sporting a special Spider-Man jersey for their two-day challenge against the Wichita Falls Warriors. The jerseys will be sold in a silent auction on Saturday to raise money for the non-profit with the most people in attendance.

The non-profit will receive $2,500 and the rest of the proceeds will go to girls hockey in the Amarillo Hockey Association.

Current standings as of 11a.m. on Saturday

7th place - Big Brothers Big Sisters

6th place - Crime Stoppers

5th place - Hope & Healing Place

4th place - Kids Inc

3rd place - PCHEA

2nd place - AMBUCS

1st place - Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association

It’s not too late to purchase tickets to help a charity! Visit the Pack the House for Charity Night page and mention the charity of your choice when prompted.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School and business closings and delays for Friday
Car crash
Crews responding to multi-vehicle crash at I-40 and Helium Road
An Amarillo man who agreed to plead guilty to taking guns on the grounds of St. Mary’s...
Amarillo man on 4 years probation after pleading guilty for taking guns to St. Mary’s Cathedral school grounds
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Snow continues with wind chills dropping below zero
Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed...
Police: 227,000 fentanyl pills found buried in buffet-style food during traffic stop

Latest News

Dumas' Emily Loya won by fall over Mia Alonzo (Hereford) (Fall 0:55).
Dumas teams sweep District 3-5A wrestling, Demonettes win first title
Boys defeat Randall Raiders 73-48. Lady Sandies defeat Lady Raiders 57-37.
Amarillo High get two wins on Senior night, Lady Sandies clinch District title
Amarillo High get two wins on Senior night, Lady Sandies clinch District title.
VIDEO: Amarillo High get two wins on Senior night, Lady Sandies clinch District title
The University Interscholastic League released their 2022-24 realignments for high school...
UIL 2022-24 realignment causes expected shakeups in the Texas Panhandle